MANILA, Philippines – At least 97 mayors nationwide failed to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to clear main thoroughfares in their areas within 60 days, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Friday, October 11.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said the mayors are set to receive show cause orders, ordering them to explain why they failed to follow the clearing order. If their explanation does not satisfy the DILG or if they do not reply at all, they can face administrative charges such as dereliction of duty and negligence.

None of the 97 mayors are from Metro Manila, he added.

More to follow.