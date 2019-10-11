MANILA, Philippines – Only Taguig City in Metro Manila had a low grade in complying with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to clear roads of obstruction, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported on Friday, October 11.

In a press briefing in their headquarters, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año announced that 12 mayors got high compliance, 4 had medium compliance, and only Taguig had a low compliance score.

This means that out of all its primary and secondary roads, it failed to clear at least 80% of these. (READ: 97 mayors fail to meet Duterte's road clearing deadline)

Taguig gets a second chance: In an ambush interview after the briefing, DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Taguig will get a "second chance" to improve its grade, after Año ordered a team to go back and check Taguig's roads again even after the deadline had lapsed.

"The Secretary ordered that we revalidate, because we saw the effort of Taguig. We saw that they had a traffic summit and that they did something... So we are sending a new team to revalidate the result," Malaya told reporters.

How Metro Manila fared: Here is the list of Metro Manila local government's grades:

High compliance

Marikina San Juan Mandaluyong Caloocan Malabon Las Piñas Pateros Parañaque Navotas Pasay Valenzuela Makati

Medium Compliance

Quezon City Pasig Manila Muntinlupa

– Rappler.com