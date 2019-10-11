CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - Northern Mindanao (PDEA Region 10) arrested on Thursday, October 10, a public school teacher in a drug buy-bust operation in Damulog, Bukidnon.

PDEA Region 10 Director Wilkins Villanueva said that the PDEA Bukidnon office and the Damulog Municipal Police Station arrested Rey Sungahid, a Grade 9 public school teacher of Old Damulog National High School, New Compostela, Damulog, Bukidnon.

Seized from Sungahid were 4 sachets each containing 2 grams of a substance believed to shabu with an estimated street value of P16,000.

"Sungahid was already visited by both PDEA and police in his barangay but he did not heed the call to undergo the community-based drug rehabilitation program and instead, he continued to live his old ways," Villanueva said.

Villanueva added that they would file a case of violation of Republic Act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act of 2002 against Sungahid.

"This is the reason why PDEA wants to implement random drug tests not only on the students but for the whole faculty as well," Villanueva said. – Rappler.com