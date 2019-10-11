MANILA, Philippines – Upon the invitation of President Rodrigo Duterte, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a state visit to the Philippines from October 17 to 21.

The state visit comes as the Philippines and India commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Kovind and Duterte will hold a bilateral meeting on October 18 "to discuss areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people engagement."

Kovind is also scheduled to meet with the members of the Indian community in the Philippines and the Filipino beneficiaries of the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, an organization that helps give the Jaipur Foot to amputees. The Jaipur Foot is a rubber-based prosthetic leg designed and developed by Indian sculptor Ram Chander Sharma.

In 2017, during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits hosted by the Philippines, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the foundation to meet amputee-beneficiaries.

According to the DFA, Kovind is the 3rd Indian president to undertake a state visit to the Philippines since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1949. – Rappler.com