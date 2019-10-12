MANILA, Philippines – The Imus flyover along the Aguinaldo-Daang Hari intersection in Imus, Cavite, was opened to motorists on Saturday, October 12.

The flyover project cost the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) P264 million.

The flyover, located in Barangay Anabu, is expected to ease traffic along the busy Aguinaldo Highway - Daanghari Road intersection, which is connected to roads that lead to the Cavite-Laguna Expressway.

It has 4 lanes with a total length of 564 lineal meters.

"This is a vital project that will cut in half travel time of about 15 to 30 minutes from Daang-Hari Road - the main road to and from thickly populated Cavite and Metro Manila, going to Malagasang-Bucandala-Alapan Road," said Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

The construction of the flyover started in March 2016 but was delayed to due right-of-way issues, and again due to an accident in May 2018 at the construction site. – Rappler.com

