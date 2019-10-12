MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said the proof-of-parking bill does not hinder the purchase of cars but instead seeks to instill responsible car ownership among Filipinos.

During the 2nd hearing on Senate Bill No. 368 or the Proof-of-Parking Space Act, Gatchalian emphasized that anyone can buy “as many cars as you want as long as you have your own parking space and do not park on the road.”

“This means we’re now giving emphasis on the responsibility of the car owner to make sure he has his own garage before he purchases a car, so this bill is aimed to help in the alleviation of our traffic situation,” the bill’s author said.

Under the proposed bill, Metro Manila-based people who want to buy vehicles will be required to provide an affidavit stating that they are in possession of a parking space for the intended purchase.

The hearing comes as local government units work to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte’s road clearing order to reduce traffic. (READ: Duterte's Metro Manila traffic solution? Reclaim public roads)

Gatchalian, however, said that the public should also do its part and that is to ensure proper vehicular parking.

“These are just one of the few negotiations that local governments are doing. But again, the most important part here is, hindi lang ito responsibility ng local government, responsibility din ito ng car owners. This bill aims to put that responsibility to the car owners,” Gatchalian said.

(This not solely the responsibility of local government. This is also the responsibility of car owners.)

In July 2019, Gatchalian urged Duterte to certify as urgent the Proof-of-Parking Space Act.

Aside from SB 368, Senator Bong Revilla also filed Senate Bill 679 which covers Metro Manila, Angeles, Bacolod, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Dagupan, Davao, Iloilo, Naga, and Olongapo.

According to data from the Land Transportation Office, there are 11.6 million motor vehicles in 2018 – an 11.4% increase from 2017’s 10.5 million. – Rappler.com