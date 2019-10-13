MANILA, Philippines – A Manila prosecutor has ordered the release of the 4 suspects in the killing of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III.

The order was given on Friday, October 11, a day after the alleged gunmen were arrested and two days after Yuson was shot dead. (READ: Masbate town vice mayor’s slay: Alleged gunmen from Tarlac, Laguna arrested)

The cases of murder and two counts of frustrated murder against suspects Bradford Solis Fuerte, Juanito De luna Bustamante, Rigor Dela Cruz, and Junel Gomez Reyes, were "referred for further investigation" by the prosecutor.

The 4 were arrested after the plate number of the van they used to arrive at and flee the crime scene was identified through a CCTV footage in Sampaloc, Manila.

Yuson was shot dead on Wednesday, October 9, while eating breakfast outside a house along VG Cruz Street in Sampaloc, Manila. (READ: Masbate town vice mayor dies in Manila ambush)

Yuson is the 9th vice mayor shot dead since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016. In August, San Andres, Quezon Vice Mayor Sergio "Popoy" Emprese, was shot dead inside his home in Lucena City. – Rappler.com