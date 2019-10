MANILA, Philippines – Amid a damaging controversy, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as police chief on Monday, October 14.

He announced this in an early morning press conference in Camp Crame.

"After careful deliberation, I have come to the decision to relinquish my post as Chief, PNP, effective today," he said in a press statement.

More to follow. – Rappler.com