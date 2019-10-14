MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committees on health, social justice, and finance hold a hearing regarding the detention of patients and cadavers in hospitals.

They are set to discuss a bill that would amend Republic Act (RA) Number 9439 to specify that medical facilities can only keep cadavers for a maximum of 24 hours upon the time of death, even if the deceased’s relatives have yet to pay the full medical expenses.

The other bill seeks to impose stricter penalties for hospitals and medical clinics that detain patients and cadavers beyond what is medically required due to failure to pay. (READ: Family denied death certificate over unpaid hospital bills) – Rappler.com