MANILA, Philippines – It has been brewing for weeks, but when he made the announcement it still came as a surprise.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde announced he was leaving his post 3 weeks ahead of his retirement on November 8.

He earlier said that he would retire on October 29, following the "ninja cops" controversy which spurred accusations from no less than former police generals that he committed negligence, if not involvement, in the practice of drug recycling back when he was Pampanga police chief in 2013.

Albayalde stood still as he denied the allegations against him.

Below was his full statement, read before thousands of cops in the PNP's flag raising ceremony on Monday. He remains the PNP's 4-star general as his classmate in the Philippine Military Academy, Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, takes the helm as officer-in-charge.

– Rappler.com