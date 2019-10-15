MANILA, Philippines – In an anti-climactic resolution on Tuesday, October 15, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled to release the report on the results of the recount in the 3 pilot provinces in the vice presidential electoral protest.

The High Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), also asked the parties of both Vice President Leni Robredo and Bongbong Marcos to submit their comments, a source confirmed to Rappler.

The content of the report is the release on the revision of ballots in Marcos' chosen provinces, which are Negros Oriental, Iloilo, and Camarines Sur.

This means that there is no decision yet on what to do with Marcos' 2nd cause of action, which concerns the pilot provinces.

It is Vice President Leni Robredo's position that if the recount of the pilot provinces picked by Marcos himself – Negros Oriental, Iloilo, and Camarines Sur – shows no substantial recovery of votes for Marcos, the protest should be dismissed altogether, without regard for his 3rd cause of action.

Marcos' 3rd cause of action is to nullify votes in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Basilan.

The recount of the pilot provinces showed Robredo still winning over Marcos, as in the 2016 vice presidential elections. In fact, Robredo got 15,000 more votes in the count, while Marcos got 4,000 more votes. This was because the PET decided to credit ballots where the ovals were at least 25% shaded, as opposed to the rule adopted in 2016 count using the 50% threshold.

The PET earlier junked Marcos' first cause of action, which was to question the integrity of the 2016 elections.

Robredo has urged the PET to "not change the rules in the middle of the game," referring to Rule 65 of the 2010 PET rules.

Rule 65 says that if there is no substantial recovery from Marcos' chosen 3 pilot provinces, "the protest may forthwith be dismissed, without further consideration of the other provinces mentioned in the protest."

If the PET still proceeds to review election records from the 3 provinces in the former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), as what Marcos wants, the Robredo camp says the tribunal would be violating its own Rule 65. (READ: CHEAT SHEET: The Marcos vs Robredo electoral protest)

While the initial recount was ongoing, Marcos had urged the PET to simultaneously investigate the election documents – not just ballots, but all records that could show possible cheating – from the 3 ARMM provinces. However, the PET cited the "explicit mandate of Rule 65" in saying that it couldn't do so yet at the time.

Robredo defeated Marcos by just 263,473 votes in 2016 vice presidential elections, prompting the latter to allege cheating and file an electoral protest against her. – Rappler.com