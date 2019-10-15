MANILA, Philippines – The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has approved an increase in the toll fees of the R1 expressway of the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) and a provisional initial toll for the Cavitex-C5 Link, both effective on Thursday, October 24.

The increased toll for the R1 Expressway are as follows

Class 1 vehicles (cars) - P25 (additional P1)

Class 2 vehicles (mini vans and buses) - P50 (additional P2)

Class 3 vehicles (large truck and trailers - P75 (additional P3)

Meanwhile, the new toll rates for the C5 Link are as follows:

Class 1 vehicles - P22

Class 2 vehicles - P44

Class 3 vehicles - P66

In a statement, the Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) said the P1.1-billion enhancement of the Cavitex is now ongoing. These includes phase 2 of the P300-million bridge widening in Wawa, Las Piñas, and Parañaque set to be completed by May 2020.

The CIC added that the provisional initial toll for the C5 link would help with its maintenance.

“TRB’s approval to collect toll is a welcome development, this will help us in the operations and maintenance of the 2.2-kilometers now being used by motorists,” CIC President Bobby Bontia said.

The first 2.2 kilometers of the expressway opened last July 2019. It serves a daily volume of 8,000 vehicles. The construction of the next 5.5 kilometers of the Cavitex-C5 link is set to start in November.

Once completed, the planned 7.7-kilometer expressway aims to ease the travel time of 50,000 vehicles daily along Cavitex Parañaque Toll Plaza, Las Piñas, Pasay, up to C5 in Taguig City to under 10 minutes. – Rappler.com

