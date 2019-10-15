MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT3) limited its operations on Tuesday, October 15, after a man fell on the tracks between the Buendia and Ayala stations past noon.

The Department of Transportation-MRT3 (DOTr-MRT3) described the man as a "vagrant."

"At 12:16 pm today, a street vagrant jumped over and fell at the interstation of tracks of Buendia and Ayala. The matter is now being addressed by concerned MRT-3 personnel, medical personnel, and police authorities," it said in a tweet.

As of 1:57 pm, the train line was only running from North Avenue station to Shaw Boulevard station.

MRT-3 ADVISORY



At 12:16 PM today, a street vagrant jumped over and fell at the interstation of tracks of Buendia and Ayala.



The matter is now being addressed by concerned MRT-3 personnel, medical personnel, and police authorities.



Train movement is being regulated.



### pic.twitter.com/DnnlCYGHSF — DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) October 15, 2019

The DOTr-MRT3 has yet to release other details of the incident, as well as the resumption of full operations.

It was the latest incident at the MRT3 involving a vagrant. In August last year, an MRT3 security guard shot a vagrant in the ankle after he got on the railway tracks and reportedly threw rocks at MRT3 personnel and cars. – Rappler.com