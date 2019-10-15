MRT3 limits operations after man falls on tracks
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT3) limited its operations on Tuesday, October 15, after a man fell on the tracks between the Buendia and Ayala stations past noon.
The Department of Transportation-MRT3 (DOTr-MRT3) described the man as a "vagrant."
"At 12:16 pm today, a street vagrant jumped over and fell at the interstation of tracks of Buendia and Ayala. The matter is now being addressed by concerned MRT-3 personnel, medical personnel, and police authorities," it said in a tweet.
As of 1:57 pm, the train line was only running from North Avenue station to Shaw Boulevard station.
The DOTr-MRT3 has yet to release other details of the incident, as well as the resumption of full operations.
It was the latest incident at the MRT3 involving a vagrant. In August last year, an MRT3 security guard shot a vagrant in the ankle after he got on the railway tracks and reportedly threw rocks at MRT3 personnel and cars. – Rappler.com