MANILA, Philippines – Hendrich Namoca had been submitting his entry requirements to Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) when a stranger at a bus stop on campus touched his face.

"I can't say his name. He works here, but I can't say his name because I'm scared," he said. "Hinawak-hawak niya ako sa mukha, he kept making comments like, 'You're so cute, are you a freshman?' (He touched my face and kept making comments like, 'You're cute, are you a freshman?)."

He said he experienced similar advances while on the MRT or when walking on the sidewalk, betraying a culture of harassment that exists beyond academic institutions.

Namoca shared his story in front of fellow student protesters outside ADMU's humanities building on Tuesday, October 15. Disgruntled students, along with a handful of faculty members, held the protest after another case of sexual harassment involving faculty surfaced on Facebook Monday night, October 14.

The post was made by a student who had alleged that a respected instructor from the university's English Department had touched him inappropriately and threatened to fail him after. The student also claimed that the said English professor had harassed 4 other victims, 2 of whom were professors.

"[I had to go through] hearings, cross-examinations, etc. I went through months of stress, having to relive the trauma, reliving the feeling of being unsafe," the student shared on Facebook. He said the investigation was delayed for 6 months, and that when the decision came out, the English professor was given a 15-day suspension.

"Despite going through all the trouble and waiting for 6 months, she was only suspended for 15 days, more than 12 times shorter than my wait for the decision," he said. According to a source in the Ateneo English Department, the said decision came out this semester. The accused professor will be allowed to teach in the next.

The student's post made the rounds on Facebook Monday night and was shared over 1,700 times. This prompted indignant students to rally the next day against sexual harassment on campus, hoping the university administration would be more transparent with how they conduct investigations into complaints.

The university administration does not disclose details of cases in line with the Data Privacy Act.

"We should know who the people are who make up the committee on decorum and investigation," Luther Aquino, who organized the protest, said. Aquino is also from the Philosophy Department, another department alleged to be coddling sexual predators.

"They are the people who are trying the faculty members who are accused of sexual misconduct and we don't even know who these people are? They could be their friends, they could be people who benefit from the system," he added.

Aquino also said they want previous cases involving faculty members reopened, as they do not feel the punsihments meted out were "commensurate" with the violation.

This is not the first time that a sexual harassment case became viral within the Ateneo community.

On October 2018, the ADMU student council filed a case with the university against a longtime male professor who allegedly sexually harassed several students. It stemmed from a post on the public Facebook group "ADMU Freedom Wall," alleging that the professor would invite students to individual consultations in his private bedroom, and would message them inappropriately.

The social media storm that came in the wake of the Freedom Wall post saw other students coming forward with their own stories of sexual harassment at the hands of other faculty members and fellow students.

Another professor from the Philosophy Department was accused of making sexual advances at students during oral exams and making inappropriate, sexual comments in class. The university investigated the case and the professor was disallowed from teaching for an indefinite time. This semester, he is handling a few classes, according to Ateneo students.

That these cases often stem from viral Facebook or Twitter posts, sometimes with anonymous accusers naming certain professors, makes administration response a contentious task.

Ateneo legal counsel Patty Arroyo said during a Monday public consultation on the proposed implementing rules and regulations of the the Safe Spaces Act or Republic Act 1131 that there is a lack of clarity in the duties of schools in resolving cases, especially when it comes to ones that stem from social media and even do not reach the school's legal channels.

The school administration has called on students to file formal complaints instead because the school cannot act on unofficial, anonymous reports on informal platforms.

But students during their Tuesday protest also said the system was not working for them.

"Bakit sila pumunta sa social media para magsalita. Bakit sila pumunta sa Facebook, sa freedom wall, sa Twitter para mang-call out ng mga harassers nila? Bakit? Kasi hindi gumagana 'yong mga sistemang nasa loob sa Ateneo," said Ia Marañon, former Ateneo council president.

(Why do they turn to social media to speak? Why do they turn to Facebook, the Freedom Wall, Twitter, to call out their harassers? Why? Because the system inside Ateneo does not work for them).

Ateneo President Fr Jose Ramon Villarin told Rappler the school administration was still coming up with a response as of this writing. – Rappler.com