AKLAN, Philippines – Though he still carried the designation "acting mayor", Frolibar Bautista was proud of his accomplishments in his first 100 days in office overseeing mainland Malay town and Boracay Island here.

Bautista ran as vice mayor of Malay, during the May elections, as running mate of then incumbent Ciceron Cawaling.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) however, dismissed Cawaling of April 24, citing he was guilty of gross neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

Cawaling defied the DILG and did not withdraw from the mayoralty. Both Cawaling and Bautista won in the polls.

Cawaling though was prevented by the DILG from assuming the mayorship, and in his stead Bautista was appointed acting mayor.

Bautista said among his achievements was the creation of the Boracay Enhanced Security Strategy and Tactics (BESST) Implementation Group and the Boracay Island Seasport Activities Regulatory Unit to strictly implement ordinances. The whole island resort was declared as a discipline zone.

He also formed a composite team to sustain the implementation of municipal road clearing operations in mainland Malay and Boracay Island.

Malay town received 85% rating or medium compliance from validation teams of DILG.

"Bawal ang pasaway sa Boracay. We appeal to residents and stakeholders sa inyong suporta for the good of Malay and the province of Aklan," he added.

(It's illegal to irresponsible in Boracay. We appeal to residents and stakeholders to support us for the good of Malay and the province of Aklan.)

Bautista said the local government allocated P15-million to develop the Tabon port in Caticlan, and has proposed the purchase of additional sea ambulances with fire fighting and medical equipment.

The 62-year old mayor said he also envisions privatizing snorkeling areas, implementing a new scheme in garbage collection and to address garbage problem, and developing the 7 wonders of Malay, Aklan to improve tourism.

Bautista also announced the opening of Malay College Institute for Sustainable Tourism and the development of Malay Kabulihan Landfill into an eco-park.

The Malay local government mayor also spoke about plans to put up pontoons in station 1 and 3 of Boracay to avoid dry docking of boats along the beach line. They also plan to employ environmental police and install 34 CCTVs in mainland Malay and Boracay Island. – Rappler.com