CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A public school teacher was seriously wounded when armed men attacked her and her husband inside a classroom around 8 am Tuesday, October 15, in Valencia City, Bukidnon.

Valencia City police chief Colonel Surki Sereñas said that husband and wife teachers Zhydee Bitago and Ramil Cabañelez were injured when 4 armed masked men shot them inside a classroom in Dalit Elementary School in Valencia City. The couple teach in the same school.

The ambush was done even though Zhydee's pupils were inside the classroom. "No child was hurt," Sereñas said.

"Zhydee was hit while her husband managed to escape. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds but is now on stable condition in a hospital," Sereñas said in a text message.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Region 10 in a Facebook post said that Zhydee is an active member of ACT in the region.

"Zhaydee Cabanyelles, 32, is in critical condition after she was shot twice in the chest and twice in her feet earlier today in Barangay Lumbayao, Valencia City in Bukidnon. Witnesses claim that perpetrators are four masked men in two motorcycles," ACT Northern Mindanao (Region 10) in a Facebook post said.

"Teacher Zhaydee is an outstanding teacher awardee in the same baranggay. She is an active member of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers – Region X," ACT region 10 said.

Sereñas said that they were verifying reports that Zhydee is a daughter of Zaldy Bitago, of Purok 8, Sinabuagan, Valencia City and an alleged member of Guerilla Front-6, North Central Mindanao Regional Command of the New People's Army.

The Valencia City Police is still investigating the motive behind the shooting of the teachers. – Rappler.com