MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo did not mince words against her poll fraud accuser Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, who once again claimed she had “robbed” him of the vice presidency.

The word war came after the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, ruled on Tuesday, October 15, to release the results of the recount in 3 pilots provinces, which Robredo believes would uphold her victory.

“Parang nakakatawa naman ’yong siya ’yong nagsasabi no’n. Kasi, between the two of us, hindi ako ang may ugaling mag-rob,” said Robredo in a press conference in her office Quezon City on Tuesday. (READ: Robredo to Marcos: How many times do I have to win for you to accept defeat?)

(It seems laughable that he’s the one saying that. Because, between the two of us, I’m not the one in the habit of robbing.)

Marcos' family has faced cases for illegal acquiring billions of dollars during the dictatorship of his father and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos.

The Vice President also said the defeated vice presidential bet should not be saying this, especially when it has been proven that he had lied about getting an undergraduate degree from Oxford University.

“Between the two us, lahat ng na-achieve ko, pinagpaguran ko. Wala akong fake diplomas. Wala akong fake anything. Hindi ako naglalabas ng fake news,” said the Vice President.

(Between the two of us, I worked hard for everything I've achieved. I don’t have fake diplomas. I don’t have anything that’s fake. I don’t release fake news.)

This was Robredo’s response after Marcos replied in the affirmative when a reporter asked him in a separate interview in Manila if he felt “robbed” of the vice presidency given the delay in the SC’s resolution of his electoral protest against the Vice President.

“Yes, definitely. By conducting the cheating in the elections, they robbed the proper vice president who won the election – myself – from the 3 years of service,” said Marcos.

The 21-year rule of Marcos' father was marred by corruption, killings, torture, disappearances, and media oppression. The Marcoses plundered the country's coffers, with various estimates putting the amount at between $5 billion to $10 billion. (READ: [ANALYSIS] Just how bad was corruption during the Marcos years?)

On Tuesday, the SC, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), ruled to release the initial vote recount results in Marcos’ 3 chosen pilot provinces in his electoral protest. The parties were also ordered to comment on Marcos’ motion to nullify the election results in Lanao del Sur, Basilan, and Maguindanao.

Robredo counted the PET’s resolution as a win for her, while Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said they are “saddened” by the ruling as it would let their case against the Vice President drag on.

In 2016, Robredo defeated Marcos by a slim margin of 263,473 votes in the vice presidential race. This prompted Marcos to file an electoral protest against her. – Rappler.com