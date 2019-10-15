BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Benguet authorities on Tuesday, October 15, discovered 5 bodies and skeletal remains in a ravine near the Marcos Highway in Tuba town.

The Benguet police together with the Bureau of Fire Protection went down the ravine in Sitio Poyopoy, Barangay Taloy Sur in Tuba near the Marcos Highway at about 1:30 pm on Tuesday after receiving a tip from families looking for their disappeared relatives.

Police Major James Acod of the Tuba police said several people from Ifugao province had approached them to seek help to look for their lost relatives.

Acod said they headed to Sitio Poyopoy as police were told that it was a favorite disposal area for salvaged victims in the 1980s and 1990s.

The police went down the ravine and indeed found the bodies. But they can ascertain the identities of the bodies only after the examination of the Scene Of the Crime Operatives.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and another, just skeletal remains. – Rappler.com