MANILA, Philippines – Cops can no longer play golf during weekdays, Philippine National Police officer-in-charge (OIC) Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa announced on Wednesday, October 16.

Gamboa volunteered the information in an ambush interview with reporters after the turnover of Metro Manila police chiefs in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

The PNP OIC told reporters that he signed the order banning police from playing golf from Monday to Friday, on Tuesday night, October 15, or a day after the resignation of PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde.

Asked to explain the rationale for the order, Gamboa told reporters to "deduce" for themselves.

The order is apparently part of Gamboa's bid to win back public confidence in the police, following the drug-related controversy that prompted Albayalde to resign, and cast doubt on the credibility of the PNP.

