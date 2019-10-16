PAMPANGA, Philippines – Four people died after their car crashed into an open canal and caught fire along the main avenue of Clark Freeport Zone here in the wee hours of Tuesday, October 15.

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said in a statement on Wednesday, October 16, that the fatal "self accident" happened along the eastbound lane of Manuel A. Roxas Avenue around 3:15 am on Tuesday.

The initial investigation showed that the vehicle, a white Hyundai Accent, was traversing the avenue on its way out of Clark when it plunged into a canal and caught fire.

Police said the 4 occupants of the car were burned to death. Authorities have yet to identify the victims as of posting.

Firefighters from the Clark Development Corporation’s Public Safety Department were able to put out the fire by 3:25 am on Tuesday.

Police received the report about the fatal accident at 4:30 am and dispatched a team from the Scene of Crime Operatives to investigate the crash site.

Investigators looked into overspeeding as among the possible causes of the crash.

Many motorists, including motorcycle riders, tend to travel at fast speed inside the free port because of the wide roads and lesser volume of vehicles.

Meanwhile, PRO3 Director Brigadier Geneneral Joel Napoleon Coronel said that the regional police has been implementing Republic Act No. 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, after noting that the most common cause of road accidents along national and local roads in Central Luzon is driving under the influence.

On Monday, October 14, 3 men were arrested by policemen manning an anti-drunk driving checkpoint in Palayan City in nearby Nueva Ecija after they were caught driving vehicles while under the influence of alcohol. – Rappler.com