MANILA, Philippines – Expect a female police chief in Metro Manila under Brigadier General Debold Sinas.

The new National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) regional director on Wednesday, October 16, announced in his assumption speech that he would "replicate" in Metro Manila the policewomen empowerment programs he executed in Central Visayas when he was its police chief.

Under Sinas, the Philippine National Police (PNP) introduced its first all-women police station in the municipality of Maria, Siquijor in September 2019. (READ: Meet 'Mariang Pulis': Philippines' first all-women police station in Siquijor town)

During an ambush interview with reporters, Sinas was asked whether this means that he would appoint a chief in one of Metro Manila's local government units.

"Yes, I will," Sinas said.

He added: "15 to 20% of our strength are women. Why not utilize them in the operational aspect? Why relegate them to administrative [tasks] when they could do their job in operation, competing with their male counterparts? And I know they could do it."

Sinas replaced on Wednesday newly promoted Major General Guillermo Eleazar, who has been assigned to the PNP's top 3 position as the chief of its directorial staff. Both belong to the Philippine Military Hinirang Class of 1987. – Rappler.com