MANILA, Philippines – A total of 5 foreign companies and 1 local company participated in the bidding for contract packages 4 and 5 of the Philippine National Railway (PNR) Clark Phase 2, jointly implemented by the railway agency and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Bid submission for the two contract packages was conducted on Monday, October 14, at the Procurement Service office of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).

The companies which joined the bidding were:

Acciona (Spain)

EEI (Philippines)

GS Engineering & Construction (Korea)

Posco Engineering & Construction (Korea)

PT Waskita (Indonesia)

PT Wika (Indonesia)

The 53-kilometer segment will form part of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

Contract packages 4 and 5 cost P32.7 billion and P18.1 billion respectively. The first package covers 8 kilometers and the Clark International Airport station, while the latter package consists of the NSCR's Clark Depot.

The bid will be awarded within the first quarter of 2020 after concurrence by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on the bid evaluation conducted by the PNR, DOTr, and PS-DBM.

The segment will cover Malolos, Bulacan to Clark, Pampanga and cut travel time to 30-35 minutes. It will also cover Buendia in Makati to Clark, reducing travel time to 55 minutes through its proposed airport express railways service, the first of its kind in the country.

It aims to accommodate a daily ridership of 340,000 passengers during its target opening year in 2022, by which time it is expected to conduct partial operations.

"With a robust competition, we also raise the standard of quality of our infrastructures that shall, in the end, best serve the Filipino people,” PNR General Manager Junn Magno said.

Bid submission and publication for contract packages that include the PNR Calamba Package 1, the NSCR's 304 commuter train cars, 56 airport express train cars, and electromechanical systems is set for the last quarter of 2019. The PNR Calamba Package 1, in particular, is set for November 5.

The P777.55-billion NSCR project will span 148 kilometers with 37 stations. It is co-financed by the ADB and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and is the biggest project under the current administration's 'Build, Build, Build' program. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com