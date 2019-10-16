MANILA, Philippines – Makati City remained the country's wealthiest local government unit (LGU) for the second year in a row, reporting total assets of P230.833 billion in 2018.

According to the 2018 Annual Financial Report on LGUs submitted by the Commission on Audit in September, Makati's assets grew by P34.26 billion from its total assets of P196.574 billion in 2017.

Bulk of the increase was attributed to the inclusion of the computation of the value of road networks in 6 barangays that totaled P33.52 billion.

In 2017, Makati not only overtook Quezon City as the Philippines' richest LGU but also became the first LGU to breach the P100-billion mark in terms of assets. In 2018, Makati is still the only LGU that has breached the P100-billion mark.

The top 10 richest LGUs in 2017 again made it to the 2018 list:

Makati City - P230.833 billion

Quezon City - P87.285 billion

Manila - P40.711 billion

Pasig City - P38.985 billion

Cebu City - P33.884 billion

Taguig City - P24.536 billion

Caloocan City - P18.381 billion

Pasay City - P18.278 billion

Davao City - P16.259 billion

Calamba City - P12.606 billion

Top 10 richest provinces

Cebu - P35.659 billion

Compostela Valley - P19.615 billion

Batangas - P18.186 billion

Rizal - P18.076 billion

Bukidnon - P15.278 billion

Negros Occidental - P14.446 billion

Laguna - P11.587 billion

Iloilo - P11.442 billion

Palawan - P11.277 billion

Zambales - P11.241 billion

Bukidnon and Laguna were not in the 2017 list. Bulacan and Pampanga, which were 7th and 10th richest provinces in 2017, respectively, dropped from the 2018 list.

Top 10 richest municipalities

Cainta, Rizal - P4.437 billion

Mariveles, Bataan - P3.016 billion

Sual, Pangasinan - P2.805 billion

Sto. Tomas, Batangas - P2.566 billion

Binangonan, Rizal - P2.218 billion

Caluya, Antique - P2.161 billion

Tanay, Rizal - P2.014 billion

Carmona, Cavite - P1.969 billion

Silang, Cavite - P1.9 billion

Calaca, Batangas - P1.876 billion

No municipality from Mindanao made it to the list. – Rappler.com