MANILA, Philippines – Five Filipino athletes who won medals in recent tournaments got a congratulatory present from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Gold medalists Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Ernest Obiena (pole vault), and Nesthy Petecio (boxing), silver medalist Eumir Marcial (boxing), and bronze winner Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifting) all met Duterte on Wednesday, October 16 at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse.

The 3 gold medalists were given P1 million each while the 2 other podium finishers got P500,000 each as bonus, according to Senator Bong Go, who chairs the chamber's sports committee.

The cash prizes were on top of the P1 million Yulo and Petecio received from the Philippine Sports Commission via the cash incentive law for athletes.

Both world champions also received cash bonus from sports patrons Manny V. Pangilinan (P1 million) and Dennis Uy (P500,000).

The other Filipino medal winners likewise received their allotted PSC incentives.

Also present in the meeting were Go and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez.

The athletes all gamely struck Duterte's signature clenched fist pose for photos. Champion boxer Petecio is even seen hugging the President in one photo.

Petecio won the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships while Yulo won gold at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Obiena scored first place at the 30th Summer Universiade Pole Vault.

Diaz was silver medalist at the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships while Marcial won silver at the 2019 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships. – Rappler.com