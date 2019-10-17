MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Mindanao on Wednesday evening, October 16, leaving a trail of damage in hard-hit areas.

Local officials confirmed at least 4 deaths and dozens injured due to the earthquake as of Thursday morning, October 17. The deaths include a child in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao; and 3 others in Magsaysay town, Davao del Sur, according to local officials.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck Makilala, Cotabato, at around 7:37 pm on Wednesday night.

Local officials in affected areas are still assessing the total cost of the damage inflicted by the earthquake.

Below are some of the photos taken in parts of Mindanao following the strong earthquake.

Patients of a hospital in Makilala, North Cotabato, were evacuated after the earthquake struck.

The municipal hall of Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur was also damaged. Maysaysay is near the earthquake's epicenter.

A fire hit a mall in General Santos City, but authorities were still investigating whether the incident was related to the earthquake that rocked the region.

Chief Philippine government seismologist Renato Solidum said there was no risk of a tsunami because it occurred inland, but he advised residents to check their homes for possible damage.