MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo’s net satisfaction rating went back to “good” in September, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The 3rd Quarter 2019 Social Weather Survey, released on Wednesday, October 16, showed Robredo’s net satisfaction climbing up by 5 points, improving to +33 in September from a moderate +28 in June.

The spike was primarily attributed to the huge jump in the net satisfaction rating she got in Mindanao, the bailiwick of President Rodrigo Duterte. The President previously belittled Robredo’s capability to lead the country.

In Mindanao, Robredo’s net satisfaction rating from moderate +15 in June more than doubled to good +32 in September.

Her ratings also increased slightly in Visayas, which stayed good at +46 in September from +44 in June, and in Balance Luzon, which gave her a good +34 in September from +33 in June.

The Vice President’s net satisfaction rating stayed moderate in Metro Manila, slightly improving to +15 in September from +14 in June.

In terms of basic demographics, Robredo’s net satisfaction rating is now very good among the poorest Filipinos, up from +42 in June to +51 in September.

Her rating also improved among those in Class D, which gave her a +31 rating in September from +25 in June.

But Classes ABC now gave a neutral rating to Robredo, whose net satisfaction rating from this demographic fell from +28 in June to +6 in September.

Robredo’s overall net satisfaction ratings improved even if the electoral protest filed against her by defeated vice presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr continues continues. (READ: Robredo to Marcos: How many times do I have to win for you to accept defeat?)

The Vice President wanted the Supreme Court to junk the case already, but the justices instead decided to release the initial vote recount results in Marcos’ 3 chosen pilot provinces. – Rappler.com