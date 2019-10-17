MANILA, Philippines – The mother of 3-year-old Myca Ulpina accused Rizal province cops on Thursday, October 17, of murder and obstruction of justice for killing her daughter.

The mother, who refused to be identified for safety reasons, filed murder and obstruction of justice charges with the Office of the Ombudsman against a total of 39 police personnel of Rodriguez, Rizal and cops from the Calabarzon regional police office.

The mother also filed administrative complaints of gross misconduct, grave abuse of authority, and conduct unbecoming of a public official against the same cops.

She was represented by lawyers from the Metro Manila chapter of the National Union of People's Lawyers or NUPL.

Remember the operation: On June 29, police reported that they launched a buy-bust against Myca's father, Renato Ulpina. Instead of surrendering, though, Ulpina supposedly resisted arrest, fired his gun at the cops, and used his daughter as a "human shield."

Myca Ulpina was injured in the crossfire and rushed to a hospital, where she died the next day. Renato also died in the incident.

What the mother saw: Myca's mother, however, disputed the police's narrative, saying that Renato loved their daughter dearly.

She said the police operation happened when they were asleep, and that her partner and her daughter were defenseless when killed.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has called for a Senate investigation, but this has been unacted upon by the Senate justice and human rights committee chairman Senator Ronald dela Rosa—a former police chief. – Rappler.com