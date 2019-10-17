MANILA, Philippines – Cops from Samar have intercepted two SUVs carrying shabu (methamphetamine) worth P150 million on Thursday, October 17. They arrested 6 people inside the vehicles.

According to the initial police report from the Samara Provincial Police Office, cops stopped a gray Mitsubishi Lancer and black Nissan Sentro at around 4:30 pm Thursday along the national highway at Barangay Buñagan in Gandara town, Samar.

Cops said that the two vehicles had been flagged in a cascaded intelligence report. The police were backed up by anti-drug operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during the sting operation.

When the policemen inspected the cars, they "discovered" 44 plastic packs of shabu weighing 2 kilograms each. In total, they hauled in 88 kilograms of shabu worth P150 million.

Policemen took in 6 people inside the cars, namely Cesar Uy, Jarred Elaran, Steven Perez, Leonard delos Reyes, Elbert Abella, and Jeralou Rapuela. They are set to face drug complaints.

The suspects, cops said, came from Calbayog City, Samar. – Rappler.com