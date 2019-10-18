MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court on Friday, October 18, released its latest resolution on the vice presidential electoral protest filed by former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The full resolution comes after the SC, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), decided early this week to release the report on how it had dealt with Marcos' second cause of action in the protest, including the results of the recount of votes in the 3 pilot provinces picked by Marcos: Negros Oriental, Iloilo, and Camarines Sur.

The resolution shows the results of the PET's recount of the 3 pilot provinces and also asked the parties to submit their comments on the following:

The results in the recount of votes in Marcos' 3 pilot provinces

Marcos' 3rd cause of action, which is to nullify the results in Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Maguindanao

Aside from these, the SC also raised 4 issues with Marcos' 3rd cause of action. (READ: Who won this round? Marcos calls latest PET action ‘good result’ | Why Marcos wants SC to investigate election materials in 3 Mindanao provinces)

Both parties are required to submit their memoranda to the tribunal "within a period of 20 days from receipt of the notice."

Read the full resolution below:



