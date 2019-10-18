MANILA, Philippines – Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa is among BBC’s 100 women of 2019, joining the likes of US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, and Best FIFA Women's Player Megan Rapinoe.

The British public service broadcaster said the women on the list “give us their vision of what life could look like in 2030" and who are "using their extraordinary personal experiences to blaze a path for those who follow."

Ressa was recognized for being an “outspoken critic” of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs and for setting up Manila-based news website Rappler to expose fake news under the Duterte administration.

“For the next generation, the battle is going to be the battle for truth,” said Ressa.

“What’s happening to us in the Philippines isn't unique – we are just the canary in the coal mine. You have to shine the light, you have to speak, you have to say what is happening," she added.

An award-winning journalist for more than 30 years, Ressa co-founded Rappler in 2012. She was former CNN bureau chief and ABS-CBN News executive.

Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has subjected Rappler and Ressa to threats, harassment, and intimidation over the news organization's critical coverage of disinformation on social media and the bloody war on drugs, among others. (READ: LIST: Cases vs Maria Ressa, Rappler directors, staff since 2018)

Amal Clooney and Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC, who both specialize in international law and human rights, are Ressa’s international counsels.

This year, Ressa continues to receive a number of awards for her quest to protect press freedom, including the Tully Award for Free Speech, the Columbia Journalism Award, and Stanford's Shorenstein Journalism Award.

The Rappler chief was also named among Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2019. – Rappler.com

