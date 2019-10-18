MANILA, Philippines – At least one person was confirmed dead, while 783 families were left homeless, in the fire that hit a village in Navotas at dawn Friday, October 18, Mayor Toby Tiangco said.

A responder from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) told journalists on site that the casualty was a 24-year-old man.

In a press release, Tiangco said: "The city government has provided the immediate needs of the survivors including hot meals, relief goods, sleeping packs, hygiene kits, and temporary shelter. We have also coordinated with government agencies and private organizations for additional support."

According to reports, the fire hit Market 3 in Barangay North Bay Boulevard North at around 2:30 am Friday, and reached 5th alarm in less than half an hour.

The Navotas City BFP said the fire was declared out at 6:14 am.

The city government is accepting donations for the victims, who are now temporarily sheltered at the barangay gymnasium. "You may drop these items at the City Hall lobby," Tiangco said. – Rappler.com