OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – Two persons were killed while another was seriously injured during a gun attack here this Friday morning, October 18, police said.

Citing witnesses, investigators said that around 10:30 am, the victims and the gunman were all onboard a Mitsubishi Mirage with the conduction number B1 D469.

Police described the gunman, who emerged from the car and quickly left the crime scene, as "foreign-looking."

The driver, who sustained multiple shots in the body, managed to crawl towards a nearby hardware store and was taken to a hospital, witnesses said.

Initial reports said one of the fatalities was a Filipina who was at the backseat while the other was a foreigner who was seen sitting beside the driver.

A one-year-old child survived the attack inside the car.

An investigation is still underway, police said. – Rappler.com