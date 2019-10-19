CEBU CITY, Philippines – A pre-dawn blaze in a residential area in this city on Saturday, October 19, left at least one teenage girl dead and 90 families homeless.

Local authorities said a 14-year-old girl was killed after she got trapped in her home in Barangay Sambag Uno. At least 5 others sustained minor injuries, said the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City.

BFP-Cebu City said around 32 homes were torched in the blaze.

The control room of the Cebu City Sports Complex and some classrooms in a neighboring university were also reportedly damaged.

Initial investigation showed that the fire started from an unattended appliance.

BFP-Cebu City said it received the report of the fire past 2 am. The fire was put out by 8:25 am. – Rappler.com