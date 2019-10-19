LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – Two years after the battles, construction is poised to begin inside the former battle area in Marawi City.

Debris clearing is almost complete, according to the private contractor. Here’s an aerial video of the 9 sectors in Marawi showing the status of demolition and debris clearing.

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra said many residents had given consent to demolish their homes. He said the city would also impose forced demolition on buildings that engineers will declare unsafe.

There are complaints that homes were demolished without the consent of owners. (READ: Marawi reconstruction is poised to begin – finally)

Construction was delayed by the search and disposal of unexploded bombs inside the battle area. The task force also presented a video showing how they managed the difficult job.

Task Force Bangon Marawi chief Eduardo del Rosario said construction is expected to begin before yearend. – Rappler.com