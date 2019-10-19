MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs urged Filipinos to stay away from protests in Lebanon, as rallies escalated all over because of the Arab country's economic crisis.

"Filipinos are urged to stay away from areas where protests are taking place, and to remain indoors as much as possible," the DFA said in a statement.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, there are currently no reports of Filipinos affected by the protests, as of posting time.

Filipinos are also urged to contact the embassy hotline at (+961-3) 859-430 for any assistance.

Lebanon plunged into crisis over increasingly difficult living conditions, amid fears of a dollar shortage and possible price hikes.

The country's public debt stands at around $86 billion – more than 150% of gross domestic product – according to its finance ministry.

Lebanon has promised donors to slash public spending as part of reforms to unlock $11 billion in aid pledged at a conference in Paris in 2018. – Aika Rey/Rappler.com