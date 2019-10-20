MANILA, Philippines – Former Senate president and PDP-Laban founder Aquilino Pimentel Jr has died, his son Senator Koko Pimentel announced on Sunday, October 20.

"Our beloved Tatay Nene has joined his Creator at 5 am today Oct 20, 2019. We thank all those who have been a part of his life. We ask for prayers for the repose of Tatay Nene’s soul. Thank you to all," Pimentel said in a statement.

The late senator was 85 years old.

Days prior, he was confined to a hospital because he was "very ill." He will be remembered, however, for his vigor in the political arena.

Pimentel was a staunch critic of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and was imprisoned for opposing the Martial Law.

Pimentel founded the PDP-Laban to oppose Marcos during the dictatorship. He served as the Senate president from 2000 to 2001. – Rappler.com