MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the killing of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III.

In a department order dated Friday, October 18, DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra directed the NBI "to conduct an investigation and case build-up" on the killing of Yuson on October 9.

Yuson was killed in Sampaloc, Manila, just as he was having breakfast at an eatery along VG Cruz Street in Sampaloc.

Cops from the Manila Police District (MPD) have arrested 4 suspects in the killing, after their getaway vehicle was recorded by a CCTV camera.

Yuson's wife, Lalaine, had claimed that Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam was involved in her husband's killing. Their son Charmax Jan Yuson defeated Cam's son, Marco Martin Cam, in the 2019 mayoralty election in Batuan.

In a statement sent to reporters, Cam denied the Yuson family's allegations, saying that she "has nothing to do with the ambush."

Yuson is the 9th vice mayor shot dead since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016. He follows San Andres, Quezon, Vice Mayor Sergio "Popoy" Emprese, who was shot dead at his home in Lucena City in August.

The NBI probe is expected to help cops in solving the case, possibly tracking the mastermind of the killing. – Rappler.com