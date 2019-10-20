MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año gave President Rodrigo Duterte his short list of candidates to be the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Año confirmed to Rappler on Monday, October 21.

"Cascolan, Eleazar, and Gamboa, in alphabetical order," said Año in a text message.

Año was referring to the PNP's current top 3 officials: PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, deputy chief for operations Lieutenant General Camilo Cascolan, and Chief of the Directorial Staff Major General Guillermo Eleazar. (READ: Search is on for next PNP chief as Albayalde prepares for retirement)

Whoever will be chosen from the 3 would inherit a PNP at its lowest point, after losing its chief to a drug-related controversy and getting a scolding from Duterte himself on the issue. Resigned PNP chief Oscar Albayalde reaches his mandatory retirement age on November 8.

All generals in the police are eligible to be promoted to the police's top post, but the recommendation indicated that Año, who is a former military chief, followed seniority.

Duterte may choose a general outside the shortlist given by Año to be his third police chief, but previous decisions by the President showed that he deferred to Año's recommendation when it came to matters of security.

Both Gamboa and Cascolan belong to the ruling Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala Class of 1986, while Eleazar belongs to the Hinirang Class of 1987. (READ: Massive reshuffling shakes PNP after Albayalde controversy)

Gamboa will retire in September 2020, Cascolan in November 2020, and Eleazar in November 2021. – Rappler.com