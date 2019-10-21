MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) placed all its officials on probation for 3 months effective Monday, October 21, PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa announced.

“Beginning today, all posts are on probation. Promotions will also be on hold,” Gamboa said in a Camp Crame briefing following their weekly flag raising ceremony.

The announcement comes after a massive reshuffling that moved at least 20 generals and 2 colonels after the “ninja cops” controversy damaged the reputation of the PNP to the point that they were scolded by President Rodrigo Duterte in a command conference on October 15.

