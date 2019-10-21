MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has dismissed 3 so-called "ninja cops" from the controversial 2013 Pampanga buy-bust operation that led to the resignation of police chief General Oscar Albayalde.

"We have already dismissed 3 of the 13 cops involved in the Pampanga raid for another grave offense in Antipolo," Gamboa said in a Camp Crame press briefing on Monday, October 21.

The 3 were identified as:

Police Master Sergeant Donald Roque

Police Master Sergeant Rommel Vital

Police Corporal Romeo Encarnacion Guerrero Jr

Another cop in the anomalous 2013 buy-bust, Lieutenant Joven de Guzman, was ordered suspended for 59 days as he had a "lesser offense." (READ: 'Spectacle of a grand cover-up': Senate hearing bares how 'ninja cops' remain in service)

The 4 were accused of taking part in a May 2019 anti-drug operation in Antipolo, Rizal, where an independent probe found that they planted evidence against their suspects.

Gamboa said the cops had yet to receive their dismissal and suspension orders these were still being processed by the personnel division. All 4 can still appeal Gamboa's orders. – Rappler.com