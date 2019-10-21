MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has filed a criminal complaint against their own former chief General Oscar Albayalde on Monday, October 21.

In a drug complaint submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the 13 so-called "ninja cops" from the anomalous 2013 Pampanga anti-drug operation, Albayalde was included and named as the first respondent.

They were accused of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, bribery, falsification of documents, perjury, and dereliction of duty.

When the operation occurred, Albayalde was the acting police chief of the Pampanga police provincial office. (READ: 'Spectacle of a grand cover-up': Senate hearing bares how 'ninja cops' remain in service)

