MANILA, Philippines – A columnist for tabloid Remate was shot dead late Sunday evening, October 20, in Arayat town in Pampanga.

Remate columnist Jupiter Gonzales, 52, and his companion Christopher Tiongson were riding a Nissan Almera at Barangay Cacutud bound for Olongapo when they were shot at by unidentified suspects.

They swerved to the side of the road after, crashing into a plant box. (READ: Over 100 attacks vs journalists since Duterte assumed office – monitor)

Tiongson died on the spot, while Gonzales was rushed to the Arayat District Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Gonzales wrote a column for Remate, where he was known for being a fierce critic of illegal gambling.

His death was condemned by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security or PTFoMS. (READ: Attacks against media in 2018)

"The PTFoMS presumes any form of media violence as work-related until further investigation proves otherwise," the task force said in a statement. – Rappler.com