MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO), in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Quezon City Police District Office (QCPD), apprehended 12 alleged fixers in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City, on Monday, October 21.

The 12 fixers were taken into custody at Police Station 10 in Kamuning. The LTO-PNP team also confiscated the fixers' tarpaulins.

They will be charged with violations of the Anti-Red Tape Act and the Quezon City Anti-Fixing Ordinance, as well as usurpation of authority. They will also be interrogated to determine their LTO contacts.

In a statement released on the same day, LTO Law Enforcement Service Acting Director Clarence Guinto said they have been receiving mounting reports on social media platforms regarding fixers around the central office.

"They approach LTO clients and act as if they belong to an LTO help desk, a part of the agency," he said.

He then urged clients to avoid dealing with fixers.

"To our clients, please do not patronize these fixers posing as LTO employees. They will not facilitate the processing of your transaction. They will only give you trouble eventually. Transact at legitimate LTO counters only," he said. (READ: The fixing business at LTO) – Rappler.com