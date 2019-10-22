MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño warned Manila barangay captains they could be removed from their position if proven to have allowed illegal parking and sidewalk vending.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, October 22, Diño said 99 barangay captains in the city of Manila would receive show cause orders for failing to keep roads clear of obstructions. Earlier, the DILG said around 80 Manila barangay captains would be issued show cause orders.

The barangay captains will be given 5 days to respond. If they fail to explain why they were not able to maintain the cleared roads, they will be recommended for suspension to the city council of Manila. However, barangay captains who are proven to have been complicit in ensuing illegal parking and sidewalk vending could be removed from their position.

"'Pag mabigat, sila ang nagpapa-illegal parking, sila ang nagko-conduct ng illegal sidewalk vendor doon sa lugar nila, hindi lang suspension kundi pagkatanggal sa kanilang pwesto," Diño said.

(If the violation is grave, if they are the ones who allow illegal parking and illegal sidewalk vending in their area, they could not only face suspension but also removal from their position.)

When asked if he thought any barangay captains would be suspended, he said, "Definitely maraming masasampolan (a lot of them will be implicated), most especially here in Metro Manila. Not only in Manila, all over Metro Manila," he said.

Diño said suspension could be carried out within a week after the announcement.

Barangay captains from other cities are also being kept under watch, as Diño noted he had also received complaints from Quezon City residents.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya explained that the evaluation for mayors does not automatically apply to barangay captains.

"Hindi po ibig sabihin, since your LGU already passed, does not mean na 'yung mga barangay kapitan ay lusot. Hindi po ganun," Malaya said. (Even if your LGU already passed, it does not mean that barangay captains there are off the hook. It doesn't work that way.)

Malaya cited the case of Manila, which scored a medium compliance rate but had multiple barangays that failed.

Diño said barangay captains have the responsibility to maintain the clearing operations done in coordination with the mayor, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, as well as the Philippine National Police.

He urged the public to report any violations of the directive to reclaim public roads, especially along major thoroughfares and Mabuhay lanes.

A total of 101 mayors and 99 Manila barangay captains are now set to receive show cause orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, after further validation by the agency.

On October 11, the DILG announced that 97 mayors failed to comply with the directive. Malaya noted the following updated numbers as of October 15, wherein a total of 1,516 LGUs had been validated:

Highly compliant LGUs - from 327 to 387

Medium compliant LGUs - from 498 to 635

Low compliant LGUs - from 323 to 393

Failed LGUs - from 97 to 101

The show cause orders have been given out to the mayors of the failed LGUs, and the agency is awaiting their responses. If they are unsatisfactory, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año will recommend their suspension to President Rodrigo Duterte. For municipal and barangay levels, on the other hand, their suspension will be filed with the Ombudsman.

The next validation is set for December, and will be carried on quarterly until the end of Duterte's term.

In addition, Malaya said the DILG is drafting another memorandum circular to address the clearing of secondary roads. The succeeding evaluations will be based on the new memorandum circular. – Rappler.com