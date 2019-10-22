ZAMBALES, Philippines – Police on Tuesday, October 22, arrested a former mayor of San Antonio for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Police went to the house of former mayor Romeo Lonzanida, 85, in Barangay Burgos in San Antonio at 3 am to serve a search warrant, which yielded unregistered firearms and ammunition.

Seized from Lonzanida's possession were M14 rifle with magazine and ammunition and a 5.56-caliber Colt AR-15.

Captain Marvin Domacena, San Antonio police chief, said the operation was led by the personnel of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Authorities later learned that Lonzanida had outstanding arrest warrants for a graft conviction.

In 2003, the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan found Lonzanida guilty of falsification of public documents. The Supreme Court affirmed his conviction with finality in 2010. – Rappler.com