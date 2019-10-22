MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte decided to fly back to the Philippines right after attending Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Japan because of "unbearable pain" in his back, Malacañang announced on Tuesday, October 22.

"The Palace announces that the President will cut short his trip to Japan due to unbearable pain in his spinal column near the pelvic bone as a consequence of his fall during his motorcycle ride last Thursday, October 17," Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The 74-year-old leader is scheduled to see his neurologist on Wednesday "for consultation," added the spokesman.

Duterte will fly back early evening on Tuesday instead of returning on Thursday, October 24, as originally scheduled.

He will miss the Emperor's banquet on Tuesday and the Prime Minister's Banquet on Wednesday. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, his eldest daughter, will represent him at both events.

Duterte, aided by a cane, managed to attend the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

Panelo assured the public that "there is nothing to worry [about] as regards the physical health and condition of the President." – Rappler.com