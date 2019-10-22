MANILA, Philippines – Key locations in Makati City, including 27 barangay health centers, will soon have free Internet access from Ayala-led Globe, on top of the existing Makati Public Wi-Fi Project.

On Tuesday, October 22, Mayor Abby Binay signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Globe chief executive officer Ernest Cu to provide free Globe GoWiFi access to residents living in 27 out of 33 barangays in the city.

Globe is expected to put up WiFi hotspots in 27 barangay health centers, the University of Makati, Ospital ng Makati, and the city hall.

Dubbed as the Makatizen GoWiFi, the city government’s partnership with Globe is aimed to complement the ongoing Internet access provided in 27 barangays by Neo-Converge ICT Solutions under the free public wi-fi launched in the city in 2017.

Globe tests the wifi connection in Makati via livestreaming a call from city hall to the Ospital ng Makati pic.twitter.com/lDnzpGUYar — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) October 22, 2019

“I would like to personally thank Globe because I think my vision for the city would not have come into fruition if it were not for the cooperation and the trust of Globe to support programs that we have instituted on my first term, most specially the Makatizen card,” said Binay in a brief speech during the MOA signing.

Binay was referring to the all-in-one card she launched in 2017 for Makati residents, whom she calls as Makatizens. (READ: In Abby Binay's Makati, there are free cakes but no sugarcoating)

Through the Makatizen card, residents are able to access city government services, pay fees and taxes, and even receive cash allowances, stipends, and other monetary benefits.

During the program on Tuesday, Binay also gave the 100,000th Makatizen card to 66-year-old Zenaida Peralta.

The mayor of the country’s richest local government unit (LGU) then said her flagship projects in Makati should serve as a “wake-up” call for other LGUs on the potential of becoming a smart city.

“Let us embrace technology. Let us understand how technology can make our lives easier and at the same time, the social responsibility component of all these technologies – having to filter what is fake, what is real on the Internet, responsible posting on the Internet, cyberbullying, fake news,” said Binay.

Also present during the MOA singing on Tuesday were Binay’s husband and Makati 1st District Representative Luis Campos, Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo, City Administrator Claro Certeza, and Globe executives Peter Maquera, Bernard Liamzon, and Janis Racpan. – Rappler.com