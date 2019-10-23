MANILA, Philippines – Franchise applicants for transport network vehicle services (TNVS) can now schedule appointments online after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) made the option available.

The agency made the decision in compliance with Republic Act No. 11032, more commonly known as the Ease of Doing Business Act and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, as well as the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to speed up the processing of TNVS franchises.

In August, the Anti-Red Tape Authority ordered the automatic approval of all pending completed TNVS applications, mandating the LTFRB to release 5,061 certificates of public convenience.

The online appointment scheduling system was implemented with the aim of better addressing the influx of applications.

"This is a welcome development. It is my hope that the LTFRB will be able to sustain and improve this program, and later on come up with more innovations such as this to streamline business processes and curb corruption," Tugade said in a statement.

According to LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III, the online system will make TNVS franchise applications accessible, easier, more convenient for everyone.

Delgra said this will be the online systems templaate for all public transport modes in the future. "We want to help make things easier for the drivers/operators. We recognize their initiative to be part of our basket of solutions to improve transportation through ride sharing. This is just the beginning," he said.



TNVS franchise applicants may now log on to http://ltfrb.ph.net/tnvs/appt/ to set up an appointment. – Rappler.com