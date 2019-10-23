MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed construction of a P245-million underpass along Manila South Road (MSR) Diversion Road in Lucena City, Quezon, opening it on Wednesday, October 23.

The project cost was covered by the 2017 and 2018 General Appropriations Act, amounting to P100 million and P145 million, respectively.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar opened the underpass with a ceremonial drive-thru and the unveiling of its project marker.

Villar said the project is expected to decongest traffic along Daang Maharlika Route, and will make for a faster and safer travel for motorists.

"At least 70% of motorists that will traverse the intersection will benefit from the completion of this project. The remaining 30%, on the other hand, is expected to pass through the service road," Villar said in a statement.

The project underwent two phases of construction works, which involved concrete paving of a 4-lane, 472-lineal meter road, as well as a 16-lineal-meter concrete bridge along Lucena-Tayabas-Mauban Port Road. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com