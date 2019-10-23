BATANGAS, Philippines – A local tourist was shot dead in a beach resort in Nasugbu town here on Tuesday afternoon, October 22.

In a report to Batangas police chief Colonel Edwin Quilates, Nasugbu police chief Ronald Cayago identified the victim as 35-year-old Junnel Mar Alano, a resident of Taguig City.

According to police, Alano was just relaxing along the shoreline of Munting Buhangin Beach Camp in Barangay Natipuan when he was repeatedly shot by another guest identified as Dennis Esmeralda, whom police described as a 31-year-old "businessman" who lived in Biñan City, Laguna.

Alano sustained multiple gunshot wounds that caused his death.

Nasugbu police, along with lifeguards and maintenance and security personnel of Terrazas de Punta Fuego, arrested Esmeralda.

Police said that the suspect was under the influence of illegal drugs and, according to his girlfriend, had not slept for 3 days prior to the incident.

The girlfriend said she and Esmeralda were resting inside their rented room when the suspect went out and, for unknown reasons, shot Alano.

Further validation from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed that Esmeralda had a pending warrant of arrest for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 256 in Muntinlupa City. – Rappler.com